Missouri State University offering COVID-19 vaccine incentives to students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University is offering incentives to encourage students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you'd like to win stuff from @Xbox, @surface, @MoStateBkstore, @Apple and more, just get vaccinated against COVID-19.



TL;DR We have $150,000 worth of prizes to give away as part of our Student Vaccination Incentive Program. #GoMaroon 👀 https://t.co/DoPPzOBsPt — Missouri State (@MissouriState) June 22, 2021

According to MSU’s website, one student will win a package including free tuition, housing, meals, books, supplies and a designated parking spot for an academic year.

Ten students will win prizes valued between $3,000 – $7,000.

Plus, over 100 students will win prizes valued at around $400.

Finally, the first 2,000 current or incoming students who get vaccinated at Magers Health and Wellness Center after June 7 will get a gift card to the Missouri State Bookstore:

$10 gift card for the 1st dose of Pfizer/Moderna.

$15 for the 2nd dose of Pfizer/Moderna.

$25 for the single dose of Johnson & Johnson.​​​​​​​

Starting July 9 – Sept. 17 the university will hold weekly prize drawings for vaccinated students.

Any current or incoming student who was vaccinated at Magers at any time will be entered for prizes.

Students who were vaccinated anywhere else are still eligible to sign-up to be able to win prizes.

You can learn how to sign up by clicking here.

Another important date is Sept. 24 where 50 students’ names will be drawn for a chance to win a prize.

Some of these prizes include an XBOX Series S, Apple Air Pod Pros, Dell Inspiron laptop and more.

On the same day, 11 students will have their names drawn to win a grand prize.

The grand prizes include a one-year unlimited meal plan, a full-tuition year and fees, a Bookstore Bonanza Apple special, and more.

To learn if your eligible, other prizes, how to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, and more information click here.