Missouri shares three tiers of the Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccination plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Missouri unveiled its plans for Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan today.

“Beginning the activation of Phase 1B is all about saving lives and protecting those most vulnerable to exposure and illness from this virus,” Governor Parson said in a press release. “We are looking forward to increased vaccine supply in the coming weeks as supply is the leading factor that dictates our movement through our plan. The more supply we receive, the quicker we can reach our goal of making vaccines available to every Missourians who wants one.”

Individuals in Phase 1A and Phase 1B – Tier 1 should work through their employer and/or association to access the vaccine. Individuals in Phase 1B – Tier 2 should contact their local pharmacy or health care provider or visit MOStopsCovid.com to learn when vaccines may be available and how to receive them. Governor Parson press release

There will be three tiers in Phase 1B.

Tier 1:

Law enforcement

Fire services

Public health professionals

Corrections

Emergency Management

Public Works

Emergency Services

Tier 2:

Anyone 65 and older

Anyone over 40 with cardiac disease, hypertension, diabetes, chronic lung disease or obesity

Anyone with a clinical diagnosis of cardiomyopathy, cystic fibrosis, down syndrome, sickle cell disease or who recently underwent an organ transplant

Tier 3:

Education

Childcare

Communications Infrastructure

Dams Sector

Energy Sector

Food & Agriculture Sector 1

Government

Information Technulogy

Nuclear Reactor Sector

Transportation Systems

Water and Wastewater Systems

Officials with Missouri’s vaccine distribution team says some of those vaccinations started today. Governor Parson stated in the press release said although initial tiers within Phase 1B are being activated today and Monday, there are currently not enough vaccines for everyone included in these groups. As additional supplies arrive, this activation will allow for the greatest vaccine coverage where it is most needed. It will also allow vaccinators and organizations to continue planning effectively for future tiers and phases.

“We know one of the most common questions among Missourians right now is when it will be their turn to be vaccinated, and we are greatly encouraged by the interest in the vaccines from the public,” said Dr. Williams. “Each day, our team is monitoring the amount of vaccine available and making sure it is distributed so that people can receive the vaccine as quickly as possible. We are so thankful to our hundreds of clinical partners throughout the state who are making that happen.”