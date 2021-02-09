Missouri pharmacies begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, Feb. 12

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– The White House recently made an announcement for the launch of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccine administration and Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services more information about the program.

According to DHSS, federal partners have selected 102 retail pharmacies to join Missouri in the effort to make more vaccines available for eligible Missourians.

In a press release, Governor Mike Parson stated, “We welcome the opportunity to work with our federal partners and provide an additional avenue for Missourians to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. This partnership will be a great help in expanding vaccine access and getting more doses into arms as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

A total of 81 Walmarts and Sam’s Club Pharmacy locations will receive COVID-19 vaccines from a federal allocation and vaccinations will begin on Friday, Feb. 12. Also, 21 Health Mart independent pharmacies across Missouri will soon begin receiving and administering vaccinations in the future.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal program is being implemented incrementally based on the available vaccine supply, with select retail pharmacy locations providing COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals. Eventually, the program will expand to include all 40,000+ pharmacies across the nation.

“We are grateful to soon begin seeing these additional doses from our federal partners available to Missourians,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). “In conversations with the White House and our federal partners, these pharmacies were selected by them in the designated areas because of their accessibility for many Missouri communities and the trust pharmacies have built with their patients.”

The 102 Missouri retail pharmacies are scheduled to receive a total of more than 18,000 doses per week. Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available.

Click here to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines in Missouri.