Missouri pauses administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KTVI)– The state of Missouri is pausing the administration of the Johnson & Johnson (J &J) Janssen COVID-19 vaccine until further notice.

Dr. Randall Williams, the director of the Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services, says this is out of an abundance of caution and per federal guidelines.

“We anticipate having more information shortly to make further decisions about overall vaccine distribution in light of this new development and will continue to update citizens who have been vaccinated with the J&J vaccine after the advisory committee meets at the federal level tomorrow,” said Dr. Williams.

People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider. Patients with other clinical questions should contact their health care provider or call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.

So, far Missouri has administered 105,721 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as of April 12, 2021, according to DHSS. None of the reported blood clot cases have happened in Missouri.