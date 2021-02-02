Missouri governor announces site locations for COVID-19 vaccination events

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson has announced the site locations for week two in the COVID-19 vaccination events.

“We are very pleased with how well the first week of mass vaccinations went, and we greatly appreciate the help of our Missouri National Guard and local partners in this effort. Although vaccine supply remains limited, we are happy to announce locations for the second week of mass vaccination events so that all eligible Missourians have an opportunity to explore additional avenues in receiving a vaccine.” Governor Mike Parson

These events are in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), and local health care systems.

Week two locations sites

Region A

County: Henry

Location: Clinton First Baptist Church, 1531 N Vansant Rd., Clinton, MO 64735

Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region B

County: Marion and Ralls

Location: Hannibal Inn & Conference Center, 4141 Market St., Hannibal, MO 63401

Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region C

County: St. Francois

Address: Community Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Dr., Farmington, MO 63640

Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region D

County: Greene

Location: Ozark Empire Fair Grounds, 3001 N. Grant Ave., Springfield, MO 65802

Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region E

County: Pemiscott

Location: Centry Casino Caruthersville, 777 E Third St., Caruthersville, MO 63830

Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region F

County: Cole

Location: The Linc, 1299 Lafayette St., Jefferson City, MO 65101

Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region G

County: Douglas

Location: MOCH Wellness Center, 603 NW 10th Ave., Ava, MO 65608

Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region H

Site 1

County: Livingston

Location: Methodist Church, 1414 Walnut St., Chillicothe, MO 64601

Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Site 2

County: Harrison

Location: South Harrison High School, 3400 Bulldog Ave., Bethany, MO 64424

Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region I

County: Phelps

Location: Phelps Health Respiratory Screening Station, 1000 W 10th St., Rolla, MO 65401

Date: Thursday and Friday, February 4 – 5, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

To get a COVID-19 vaccine you must fall under the Phase 1B – Tier 2.

According to the state’s website, The Greene County site is currently full.

For event sign-up information click here.