Missouri Governor announces “Mega Vaccination site”

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it’s about 66% effective and also said J&J’s shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — A “Mega Vaccination site” will be hosted in St. Louis starting March 25 through March 27 for people to get a dose of the Janssen vaccine.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said the site will be at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The additional vaccine doses this Mega Vaccination Site will provide to Region C will continue to alleviate some of the backlog that many local providers are currently facing due to the high demand for vaccines in the St. Louis area,” Governor Parson said. “While supply does not currently allow a vaccine for everyone who wants one and waitlists will continue, this event puts us one step closer to our goal of providing every Missourian the opportunity for a vaccine.”

Up to 3,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be administered on each day the site is open.

Missouri is working with the St. Louis City Health Department to make this vaccination site possible.

Below are the details for the Mega Vaccination site for people in Region C:

Thursday, March 25

County: St. Charles

Location: Family Arena, 2002 Arena Pkwy., St. Charles, MO 63303

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

County: St. Louis City

Location: St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, 5600 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110

Time: 8:00 a.m.. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, March 26

County: St. Louis

Location: Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park, 550 Weidman Rd., St. Louis, MO 63011

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

County: St. Louis City

Location: St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, 5600 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 27