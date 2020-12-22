Missouri gives update on first phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — More than 23,000 frontline health care workers and nursing home residents and staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Mike Parson’s office says those vaccinations went to people under Phase 1A of Missouri’s Vaccination Plan. Phase 1A is expected to take several weeks to complete.

“The approval of an additional vaccine will help us move through the phases of our vaccination plan and offer more vaccines to Missourians,” said Gov. Parson in a statement.

Here is a breakdown of the latest information:

23,000 vaccines administered to frontline health care workers, nursing home residents, and nursing home staff under Phase 1A

450,000+ Missourians are included in Phase 1A

285 facilities across the state are approved to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to Phase 1A eligible recipients

700+ additional facilities are expected to be approved to administer the COVID-19 vaccine soon

Missouri is updating COVID-19 vaccine information daily on its website MOStopsCOVID.com.