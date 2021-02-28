Missouri expected to receive 50,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri is expected to receive 50,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this upcoming week.

According to a press release, Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) signed the standing order for Janssen Biotech, Inc. COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are incredibly appreciative to be receiving additional vaccines in Missouri, and we remain committed to making it available for a variety of vaccinators to get it into arms as efficiently as possible,” said Williams. “The order issued today will authorize approved vaccinators to vaccinate using the Janssen vaccine as soon as they receive it from our federal partners.”

Janssen is a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine that was approved by the FDA Saturday, Feb. 27. It is the third COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in the United States and 50,000 doses are expected in Missouri this week.

“During these initial weeks that the Janssen vaccine is available, we will be allocating it across all current delivery channels providing vaccinations for Missourians,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Hospitals, local public health agencies, federally-qualified health centers, and mass vaccination clinics will be included in the plan to distribute the Janssen vaccine so local providers can help determine which populations could be best served with a single-dose regimen.”

According to the press release, Janssen’s data shows while it is effective against asymptomatic infection, it is even more effective against more severe forms of the disease.

“The best COVID-19 vaccine you can get is the one you are able to get the soonest after becoming eligible,” said Williams. “The scientific evidence shows that the Janssen vaccine does a great job at preventing hospitalizations and deaths which is the main goal for COVID-19 vaccines.”

