Mercy Springfield sees smooth start to COVID-19 vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One day after the first COVID-19 vaccinations arrived in Springfield, Mercy hospital is reporting a smooth process into full vaccine distribution.

According to a press release from Mercy Springfield, the hospital’s infectious disease doctors were first in line, emphasizing confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

“I had family members who were part of the trials. They reported the mild symptoms you’d expect to see with a vaccine – low fever, body aches, and headache. Those are actually good to see because it means the vaccine is working.” said Dr. Will Sistrunk.

The release stated co-workers are scheduling appointments for their shots to maintain social distancing and focus on patient care.

Mercy also said “Plans are in the works to get vaccine to frontline workers at Mercy Hospital Aurora, Mercy Hospital Cassville, and Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mountain View, Missouri. Co-workers in those facilities and at area clinics also have the option of coming to Mercy Hospital Springfield to get their shots.”