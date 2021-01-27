Mercy launches automated vaccine request phone number for those without internet

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Mercy Hospital now has another way for patients to request vaccines, an automated phone number.

The number is 1-833-364-6777.

Mercy says the automated, interactive voice response system will record things like a patient’s name and date of birth. When vaccines become available where the patient lives, a Mercy co-worker will call back to schedule an appointment.

“Please be patient,” said Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Springfield Communities. “Right now, we have far more people who want the vaccine than shots to give out, and we don’t know for sure when we’ll get our next shipment from the state. As we get vaccines, we’re committed to giving those shots around our region – from Rolla to Bolivar, Branson, Cassville and beyond.”

Mercy still says filling out an online form is the preferred way for patients to get into the virtual line for a COVID-19 vaccine from Mercy.