Mercy Hospital Springfield now offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those 12-years and older

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Hospital Springfield is now offering appointments for parents to schedule their teens, 12-years and older, to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Mercy’s Springfield vaccine clinic is offering evening hours beginning after Memorial Day to busy families. It will also take walk-ins at the vaccine clinic at 4520 S. National Ave.

For more information call 417-820-2540.

To sign up for appointments click here.

The FDA announced the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in adolescents 12 to 15-years old on Monday, May 10.