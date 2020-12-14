Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Mercy Hospital in St. Louis prepare to distribute first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers

COVID Vaccine Updates

by: Aprylete Russell

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Front-line health care workers who work directly or in close contact with COVID-19 patients at Mercy South are scheduled to begin receiving the first doses of the vaccine on Monday afternoon.

The state expects to receive 1,000 doses of the vaccine according to The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The health system is strongly encouraging all eligible health care workers to receive the vaccine. however it is not required.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now