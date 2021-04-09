Mega Vaccine Event provides more than 6,000 with shots, Sets single-day record Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The “Mega Vaccine Event” wrapped up Friday evening, boasting a total 6,131 inoculations administered over the course of its two-day duration.

Most of those injections, specifically 4,385 of them, came through on Friday. The total serves as Missouri’s new single-day vaccination record. The previous record was 3,999, set during a vaccination event in St. Charles County.

Earlier Friday, the State of Missouri confirmed all people over the age of 18 are now eligible to receive a vaccine.

“Vaccinating this many people brings Springfield [and] Greene County closer to its goal of fully vaccinating 25% of our population by April 16,” the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said in a statement Friday evening.

As the Mega Vaccine Event (hosted by multiple local organizations on the Missouri State University campus) welcomed those 6,131 vaccine hopefuls, off-campus vaccines continued as well. According to the Health Department, “area healthcare partners have provided an additional 7,500 doses in the last two days – bringing our two-day regional total to more than 13,631 doses administered.”

The remaining vaccine doses left over from the Mega Vaccine Event will reportedly be taken to hard-to-reach areas in the Springfield-Greene County area.

