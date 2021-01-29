Mass vaccination clinic underway in West Plains for those in the current vaccine phases

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

WEST PLAINS, Mo.- A mass vaccination clinic is underway at the West Plains Civic Center for those in the active phases in Missouri’s vaccination plan.

According to a press release, the clinic is a partnership between the Missouri National Guard, Howell County Health Department, City of West Plains, and Ozarks Healthcare.

The clinic is from 2-7 Friday, and vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Here are some rules about this clinic from Ozarks Healthcare:

Vaccines being administered today are provided to eligible individuals in accordance with Missouri’s state vaccination plan. These include Phase 1A, Phase 1B – Tier1 and Phase 1B – Tier2.

Vaccines are still being provided to those in our community who signed up to receive the vaccine through Ozarks Healthcare’s online sign-up form. Individuals who signed up should have received prior communication about receiving their vaccines today.

Additional vaccines will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis from 2-7 p.m.

You will be declined vaccination if Phase 1A, Phase 1B – Tier1, or Phase 1B – Tier2 does not accurately describe you.

Please heed parking signage posted at the Civic Center.

You will be required to complete a consent form before receiving the vaccine. Please download, print, and complete the form in advance if at all possible here: https://www.ozarkshealthcare.com/vaccine-sign-up/.

Once the rest of our vaccine supply has been administered, the clinic will be over.

If you are unable to get a vaccine today and still fall in the required phase, you can sign-up here.