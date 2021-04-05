Mass vaccination clinic scheduled for Polk County

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, frozen vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are taken out to thaw, at the MontLegia CHC hospital in Liege, Belgium. The European Commission has secured an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for an extra 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to tackle a surge of coronavirus clusters that have prompted border restrictions. The doses are expected to be delivered before the end of March. The EU’s executive arm is worried by the worsening situation in several areas, mainly due to the spread of new variants. It also does not want virus clusters to prompt more border restrictions. The EU has cited Tyrol in Austria, Nice and Moselle in France, Bolzano in Italy and some parts of Bavaria and Saxony in Germany as places where COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on the rise. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

BOLIVAR, Mo.- Polk County health officials have announced there will be a mass vaccination event in Bolivar next week.

According to the Polk County Health Center, the clinic will be on April 13 and 14 at the Meyer Wellness and Sports Center on the Southwest Baptist University campus. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

The Health Center hopes to administer 2,000 doses each day.

“Receiving the COVID-19 vaccination is our strongest defense in the war against the coronavirus. We are prepared to serve up to 2000 residents in two days. This is only possible due to the excellent cooperation of many community partners. We are looking forward to providing this opportunity to our residents,” said Michelle Morris, Polk County Health Center administrator.

By the time of this clinic, all Missouri residents aged 16 and older are eligible to register.

The Health Center says advanced registration is required, but registration for the event has not been opened; Ozarks First will update this story when registration becomes available.