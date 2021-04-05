Mass vaccination clinic scheduled for Polk County

BOLIVAR, Mo.- Polk County health officials have announced there will be a mass vaccination event in Bolivar next week.
According to the Polk County Health Center, the clinic will be on April 13 and 14 at the Meyer Wellness and Sports Center on the Southwest Baptist University campus. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.
The Health Center hopes to administer 2,000 doses each day.
“Receiving the COVID-19 vaccination is our strongest defense in the war against the coronavirus. We are prepared to serve up to 2000 residents in two days. This is only possible due to the excellent cooperation of many community partners. We are looking forward to providing this opportunity to our residents,” said Michelle Morris, Polk County Health Center administrator.
By the time of this clinic, all Missouri residents aged 16 and older are eligible to register.
The Health Center says advanced registration is required, but registration for the event has not been opened; Ozarks First will update this story when registration becomes available.