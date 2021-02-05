Mass appointment-only COVID-19 clinic in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield’s first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic will start this morning at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. The clinic has no more available appointments.

Participants got their name on a Springfield Health Provider’s waitlist. That includes Mercy, CoxHealth, and the Jordan Valley Community Health Center.

Two thousand doses of the vaccine will be given to people who fall into Missouri Phase 1-A, which includes hospitals, long-term care facilities and residents.

This event will also include phase 1-B tier 1, which is mostly going to be first responders, and phase 1-B tier 2, which includes people who are high-risk.

The National Guard, the Department of Health and Senior Services and healthcare groups will be giving out the vaccines.

No one on the list who was contacted for today’s event will be turned away.

Katheryn Wall of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has some advice for people who want to get on the vaccine list as soon as possible.

“If it’s your healthcare provider, you’re probably going to want to go through your health system,” Wall said. “But if you don’t have a healthcare provider, keep in mind that none of those are only serving their own patients. The goal as a community is to get everyone vaccinated who wants it.”

The clinic starts at 8:30 and will end at 5:30 tonight, or when supplies run out.

Wall wants to reiterate that the clinic is appointment-only, and people who show up without one will not get a shot.