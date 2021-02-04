Governor Parson gives COVID-19 vaccine update

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Missouri Governor Mike Parson is holding a press briefing on COVID-19 efforts in the state.

During the briefing, Governor Parson said that over 600,000 doses of vaccines will have been given out by the end of the week. He also says supply is still an issue.

Both Gov. Parson and Dr. Randal Williams were adamant about who is allowed to get vaccines right now; both say the most vulnerable first.

Dr. Williams mentioned that a vaccine distributor in the state has been vaccinating those not in the current tiers available. Williams said those who deviate from the state guidelines would be met with consequences.

Gov. Parson announced the federal government will be increasing Missouri’s Moderna supply by 5%.

Towards the end of the briefing, Dr. Williams shared that next week Missouri will get a list of a certain number of pharmacies the federal government will be giving vaccines to. Williams said the pharmacies would be associated with Walmart and Health Mart.