Gov. Parson, Sen. Blunt, and others speak at mega vaccination event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The two-day mega vaccination event starts today, April 8, 2021, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The event is at Missouri State University’s Hammons Student Center. Volunteers from the Missouri National Guard and the Disaster Assistance Team will be administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

On April 9, 2021, all of Missouri, 18-years or older, will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Speaking at the event are Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Sen. Roy Blunt, Springfield Mayor Ken McClure, MSU president Clif Smart, and Springfield-Greene County Health Department interim director Katie Towns.

As of April 7, more than 4,000 people have signed up for the event.

If you didn’t sign up you can still walk in but you are asked to call 41-874-1211 while on your way to help speed up the process.