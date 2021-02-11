List of Missouri hospitals receiving COVID-19 vaccines in February released

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson released a list of Missouri hospitals receiving the 53% of weekly vaccine allocations during February 2021.
In Southwest Missouri, CoxHealth in Springfield and Cox Medical Center in Branson will receive vaccines during the week of Feb. 1 and Feb. 15. Mercy in Springfield, Mercy in Joplin and Freeman Health System in Joplin will get vaccines during the week of Feb. 8 and Feb. 22.
Gov. Parson said the hospitals chosen were based on the fact that people over 65 and high-risk patients were more likely to be receiving their care at these facilities.