LIST: Multiple vaccination opportunities from June 14-20 in Springfield

COVID Vaccine Updates

What to do if you lost your vaccine card.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has released a full schedule of vaccination opportunities for residents.

The Health Department is hosting these opportunities with hopes to urge everyone 12 years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a press release, as of Friday, June 11, the seven-day rolling average for new cases was 67 – a 47% increase over the past week. In May, 92.6% of positive cases were not fully vaccinated, according to patient interviews.

If you are interested in getting the vaccine, here are several opportunities between June 14-20:

Monday, June 14

  • Central Bank (SGCHD) – 2960 E. Kearney from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Holy Trinity Catholic Church (SGCHD) – 2818 E. Bennett St. from 1-3 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Tuesday, June 15

  • Price Cutter (SGCHD) – 712 W. Commercial St. from 3-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Wednesday, June 16

  • SGCHD Westside Clinic – 660 S. Scenic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Jordan Valley Ice Park (SGCHD) – 635 E. Trafficway from 12-3 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Thursday, June 17

  • Glenwood Apartments (SGCHD) – 722 E. Glenwood from 9-11 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Price Cutter (SGCHD) – 1831 W, Kearney from 3-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Friday, June 18

  • Northview Center (SGCHD) – 301 E. Talmage St. from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Vaccine offered: Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • The GLO Center (SGCHD) – 518 E. Commercial St. from 6-8 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Saturday, June 19

  • JVCHC Mobile Clinic at Juneteenth (Silver Springs Park) – 1100 N. Hampton Ave. from noon- 5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

The Health Department encourages people to registering for clinics in advance through the Missouri State Navigator site Individuals who pre-register should bring their ID and Vaccine Navigator patient identification number with them to the event. Individuals 12-17 must have parent/guardian consent

