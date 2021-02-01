Least of These vaccinates volunteers at higher risk for COVID-19

COVID Vaccine Updates

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Christian County food bank is working to help vaccinate its volunteers in the high-risk category of COVID-19.

Least of These Inc. teamed up with the Alps Pharmacy and offered the vaccine to its volunteers.

Kristy Carter, Least of These executive director, said around 150 people were vaccinated.

“The volunteers have just been overly gracious and thankful that we are able to do this, I have one volunteer who is here a couple of times a week, and he told me that it’s a lifesaver for them,” said Carter.

The Christian County Emergency Management also helped with the logistics of the clinic.

