Jordan Valley vaccinating people during severe weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Despite the chance of severe weather in Springfield, one facility didn’t stop its COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Jordan Valley Community Health Center said it has been vaccinating an average of 1,000 people each day during the week of March 14.

People in line to get their shot on March 17 said the only thing that would have kept them from getting the vaccine would have been a tornado warning.

“I don’t let the rain hold me back. Obviously, you take shelter when there’s a tornado warnings and that kind of stuff, but if it’s just the watch where you don’t have the warnings, sure, if I happened to have it scheduled and it was time for me, I would,” said Kim McCormac, receiver of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jordan Valley started vaccinating people falling under Missouri’s Phase 1B-Tier three during the week of March 14.

“I think it’s very important that as many people get it as possible, whenever it is made available to them,” said McCormac.

Since then, the facility said it has seen a steady number of people coming in to get the shot.