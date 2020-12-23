“It’s proven safe” Springfield healthcare workers speak on their vaccination experience

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–Ozark First’s David Chasanov asked four local healthcare workers about their experience taking the vaccine, and what they would tell people concerned about taking the vaccine. Their full answers can be viewed in the video above.

Paramedic Nic Perkins with Mercy Hospital took the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last week. The person who administered his shot asked him to sit around for 15 minutes — to watch for any allergic reactions.

“My arm was sore at the injection site but every other vaccine’s caused that same thing to me. I didn’t have a different experience and I haven’t had any symptoms. You hear about such things but no I don’t have firsthand experience of any symptoms from the vaccine.” said Perkins. “It’s proven safe. I’m walking embodiment of that safety.”

Cindy Edwards, a registered nurse at CoxHealth said “They can look it up through the CDC. Our local experts have put out a lot of good information and our health department has put out a lot of good information on the vaccine discussing just how well it has been working, what are the side effects, and what we know.”

The nurse manager of the COVID & Medical ICU at CoxHealth, Rachel Kutscher, said “It feels like it was a much faster process than maybe some of the other vaccines we’ve seen but that’s because we’re so advanced in the medical field now which is wonderful. We’re able to develop vaccines like this so quickly. It didn’t scare me. To me, I thought it was a miracle. It’s miraculous.”