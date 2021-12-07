How you can get a $50 gift card in Springfield by getting vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is offering more chances for anyone five and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and a $50 gift card.

The Health Department has scheduled its second Winter Vaccine Event for Saturday, December 11, 2021. Anyone wanting their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will have to make an appointment on the department’s website. Appointments are also available by calling (417) 874-1211. No walk-in appointments are available.

Everyone who gets their first or second dose on Saturday will receive a $50 gift card and a chance to win prizes, while supplies last. The first Winter Vaccine Event was a success, according to the Health Department. Nearly one thousand people received a COVID-19 vaccine. That event helped the Health Department double the number of people vaccinated in November, over October’s numbers.

The Winter Vaccine Event is happening on December 11, between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at two locations:

Williams Elementary, at 2205 W Kearney St.

Health Department Clinic, at 1425 E Battlefield Road

Winter Vaccine Events are a partnership between the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Springfield Public Schools, and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department Recovery Dashboard shows an average of 100 people a day are being diagnosed with COVID-19, and there are 95 people in Greene County hospitals who are sick with the virus.