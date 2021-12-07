How you can get a $50 gift card in Springfield by getting vaccinated

COVID Vaccine Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Springfield vaccine event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is offering more chances for anyone five and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and a $50 gift card.

The Health Department has scheduled its second Winter Vaccine Event for Saturday, December 11, 2021. Anyone wanting their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will have to make an appointment on the department’s website. Appointments are also available by calling (417) 874-1211. No walk-in appointments are available.

Everyone who gets their first or second dose on Saturday will receive a $50 gift card and a chance to win prizes, while supplies last. The first Winter Vaccine Event was a success, according to the Health Department. Nearly one thousand people received a COVID-19 vaccine. That event helped the Health Department double the number of people vaccinated in November, over October’s numbers.

The Winter Vaccine Event is happening on December 11, between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at two locations:

  • Williams Elementary, at 2205 W Kearney St. 
  • Health Department Clinic, at 1425 E Battlefield Road

Winter Vaccine Events are a partnership between the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Springfield Public Schools, and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department Recovery Dashboard shows an average of 100 people a day are being diagnosed with COVID-19, and there are 95 people in Greene County hospitals who are sick with the virus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now