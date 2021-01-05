Healthcare workers take second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Monday, Jan. 4, is the first day Mercy Hospital is administering the second dose of Pfizer vaccines to frontline workers.

Twenty-one days ago, Tracy Hill received one of the first Pfizer vaccines at Mercy Hospital.

“The first vaccine, I wanted to cry, this vaccine I want to cry, I just feel like the beginning of an end, my mom and dad, hoping that I can be around them, hug them, and actually touch my family’s skin for the first time in nine or 10 months,” said Hill.

Hill says the process was smooth and painless.

“It went exactly like the first one, arm feels great, I feel great, I worked all day, no problems,” said Hill. “I didn’t feel the first one, and I did not feel this one at all. If I didn’t know I was sitting in a chair getting a shot, I would not have even known I got it.”

Hill hopes her experience ensures other frontline workers who may be on the fence about taking it that it is safe.

“I think it helps another person that is actually tangible, to hear them say, hey I didn’t have any problems and this is how I’ve done over the last few weeks, and maybe someone that might have had reservations about taking the vaccine will go ahead and decide to take that,” Hill said.

Kathryn Wall, a public information administrator at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, said over 600 smaller-clinic healthcare workers were vaccinated this afternoon.

“So maybe a dental office, a walk-in clinic, some of those other, smaller groups,” said Wall.

Wall said the Health Department is on track to continue vaccinating almost 3,500 people.

“That 3,500 doesn’t necessarily mean everyone who will be vaccinated through one of our clinics, but those who are looking for resources and wanting vaccine,” said Wall, “but the good news is, we think the process is working, and we are getting people connected just as fast as we can.”

To see where you are in line for the vaccine, there are some general information on the health department’s website at https://www.springfieldmo.gov/5376/Vaccine-Information