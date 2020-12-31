Healthcare workers from smaller facilities receive COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More healthcare workers are receiving the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination Thursday morning, Dec. 31.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is partnering with Jordan Valley Community Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers not affiliated with a major healthcare system or long-term care facility.

“My reason for taking the vaccine today was for a couple of reasons: First is to protect my patients,” said Mikala Sisco, a healthcare worker who received the vaccine. “Because even though I do see COVID patients, I also see other patients. A lot of elderly patients who deserve to be protected just as much as everyone else, and I believe in the power of vaccinations and how important it is for everyone to be vaccinated to protect those who can’t.”

This includes small clinics, home care providers or hospice care.

“It’s exciting to be at this point, on the last day of 2020,” said Kathryn Wall, public health information administrator with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “2020’s been a rough year, but ending on such a great note is a really exciting thing. As of yesterday, we had something like 3,500 people who are asking for vaccination in that 1A group, who qualify in that 1A group, so we’re so glad that so many people are excited to get the vaccine.”

This is an ongoing effort.

The next vaccination date is Monday, Jan. 4.

“The reason they’re vaccinating healthcare providers first and foremost along with the elderly population who are in long-term care units is just because of the degree of our exposure to the virus regularly,” said Dr. Clint Strong, with the Jordan Valley Community Health Center. “It’s going to be really great to get all the healthcare workers vaccinated so that we can stay at work, and keep helping other people who are going through difficulties with their health problems.”

If you are a healthcare worker and want to make an appointment to get vaccinated, contact the health department.