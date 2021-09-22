Health Department says over half of Greene County residents are only partially vaccinated

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a person was injected with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says around 54% of Greene County residents are partially vaccinated, including more than 11,000 people who are overdue for their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The Health Department says 49.62% of residents are fully vaccinated.

“In order for Greene County residents to be prepared for the next surge in COVID-19 cases, we must increase our vaccination rates,” said Chief Medical Officer of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Dr. Nancy Yoon. “Vaccines continue to show significant effectiveness at reducing serious illness, hospitalizations and death due to COVID-19.”

Soon members of the Health Department will begin to reach out to individuals identified as being overdue for their second shot to provide them with information and an opportunity to schedule an appointment.

According to a press release, Greene County is lagging the nation in overall vaccination rates, where 64% are fully vaccinated, and 76.5% have received at least one dose. In Missouri, just over 55% have completed and 62.3% have initiated vaccines.

Click here to find vaccine opportunities near you or call 417-874-1211.