Health Department: More residents became partially vaccinated in November

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reporting that 6,439 Greene County residents took the first steps to become fully vaccinated in November. That’s double the number from October,

The emergency approval and authorization of the pediatric Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for 5-11-year-olds is the cause of the increase in partially vaccinated residents. Plus the Health Departments Winter Vaccine Event on November 20 saw nearly 1000 vaccines administered.

The Health Department says COVID-19 has been on an upward trend since November 30, indicating a possible post Thanksgiving surge. Which is concerning since Greene County has a 51% unvaccinated rate.

According to a press release, testing, vaccinations, and boosters prior to traveling or hosting friends and family is an important step in keeping our cases from continuing to surge. If residents have already been vaccinated, it is now strongly recommended to receive a booster 6 months after becoming fully vaccinated. Individuals 18 and up have the choice between Pfizer/BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, or Moderna boosters for continued protection against COVID-19. For Johnson & Johnson, it is recommended adults wait at least two months post-immunization to receive a booster.

The COVID-19 Call Center is currently taking appointments for testing and vaccinations. Appointments can be booked online HERE, or by calling (417) 874-1211.