Health Department launches interactive vaccine map

COVID Vaccine Updates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has launched an interactive map of vaccination locations.

According to the Health Department, the map lets you input your home or work address to find the closest vaccination site.

You can also filter by vaccine type and clinic setting.

“This is a great resource for people to access vaccine close to where they live or work,” said Acting Director of Health Katie Towns. “With variants circulating in our community and greatly impacting individuals who are not vaccinated, it is vital that people seek vaccine as quickly as possible. Opportunities are available daily.”

You can click here to visit the map.

