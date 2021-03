FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

BRANSON, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department announced a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on April 1 and 2 at the Shoppes at the Branson Meadows.

As of March 31 at 6:17 p.m., the times available to get your vaccine go from 9:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

You have to be over the age of 16 to be eligible for a vaccine.

Additional COVID information can be found on the Taney County Health Department’s website.