Health Department creates vaccine booster guide to ease confusion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- With the approval of all COVID-19 vaccine boosters, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has created a tool to help residents figure out if they need a COVID-19 booster.

On the vaccine417.com site, residents can find a questionnaire is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC guidance distinguishes between those who should and those who may get the booster shot, and the questionnaire will help individuals determine if a booster is recommended for them, the press release states.

The Health Department says these people listed below who received the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines should receive a booster shot at least six months after their second dose was administered:

People 65 years and older

Residents in long-term care settings

People aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions

Those who received the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines who may receive a booster at least six months after their second dose was administered meet the following criteria:

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

“While it is recommended that the same vaccine be administered, mixing vaccine types was also approved for the booster doses only. Individuals who are eligible to receive a booster shot can choose a different vaccine type than they received initially. Those with additional questions or in need of guidance should discuss their options with their healthcare provider,” the Health Department says.

Residents can get all COVID-19 vaccine doses and boosters at the Health Department Vaccination Clinic located at 1425 E Battlefield Rd. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.