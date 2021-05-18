Health Department announces new vaccine opportunities through May 18 – May 23

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced new vaccine opportunities through community partners for the week of May 18 – 23.

You can do walk-ins but you could also register on the Missouri Vaccine Navigator. If you pre-register bring your ID and Vaccine Navigator patient identification to the clinic.

Tuesday, May 18

Hammons Field (inside Gate 2). The Pfizer vaccine is available at the event.

Wednesday, May 19

Hammons Field (inside Gate 2). The event is offering the Pfizer vaccine.

Thursday, May 20

Hammons Field (inside Gate 2). The clinic is offering the Pfizer vaccine.

Friday, May 21

Willard Branch Library from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The clinic is offering the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Hammons Field (inside Gate 2) from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Health Department is offering the Pfizer vaccine.

Saturday, May 22

The Library Center from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson are being offered.

Hammons Field (inside Gate 2) from 5:30 – 7 p.m. the clinic will be offering the Pfizer vaccine.

Robberson Elementary from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and both the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available.

Jordan Valley Mobile Clinic at the Asbury United Methodist Church from 1 – 4 p.m. The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are being offered.

The Library Station from 1 – 4 p.m. with the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccine being offered.

Sunday, May 23

Hammons Field (inside Gate 2) from 1 – 2:30 p.m. with the Pfizer vaccine being offered.

More opportunities can be found here.