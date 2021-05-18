Health Department announces new vaccine opportunities through May 18 – May 23

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced new vaccine opportunities through community partners for the week of May 18 – 23.
You can do walk-ins but you could also register on the Missouri Vaccine Navigator. If you pre-register bring your ID and Vaccine Navigator patient identification to the clinic.
- Tuesday, May 18
Hammons Field (inside Gate 2). The Pfizer vaccine is available at the event.
- Wednesday, May 19
Hammons Field (inside Gate 2). The event is offering the Pfizer vaccine.
- Thursday, May 20
Hammons Field (inside Gate 2). The clinic is offering the Pfizer vaccine.
- Friday, May 21
Willard Branch Library from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The clinic is offering the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
Hammons Field (inside Gate 2) from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Health Department is offering the Pfizer vaccine.
- Saturday, May 22
The Library Center from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson are being offered.
Hammons Field (inside Gate 2) from 5:30 – 7 p.m. the clinic will be offering the Pfizer vaccine.
Robberson Elementary from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and both the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available.
Jordan Valley Mobile Clinic at the Asbury United Methodist Church from 1 – 4 p.m. The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are being offered.
The Library Station from 1 – 4 p.m. with the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccine being offered.
- Sunday, May 23
Hammons Field (inside Gate 2) from 1 – 2:30 p.m. with the Pfizer vaccine being offered.
More opportunities can be found here.