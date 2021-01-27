Health Center schedules COVID-19 vaccination clinic

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A mass vaccine clinic is opening with plans to vaccinate over 2,000 people.

On Friday and Saturday, Jan. 29 – 30, the Pulaski County Health Center working with Jordan Valley Community Center and the Missouri National Guard will be administering those vaccines.

This clinic is expecting over 1,000 people on Friday and another thousand on Saturday.

Deborah Baker, health director of the Pulaski County Health Center, said you have to be registered to get vaccinated.

“If you are not registered you will be turned away because we do not have any extra vaccines,” said Baker.

Baker urges people not to show up early or late in order to avoid “traffic congestion.”

“We just encourage people to come at the time you’re scheduled,” said Baker.

When the registered participants arrive, there will be signs for directions.

“The entrance that day will have people take the drive intersection, come in Marshal Drive, there will be MoDOT signs and other signage,” said Baker.

The Pfizer vaccine they received initially had five doses per vile, but you can actually get six doses out of them.

“They have a little bit of extra,” explained Baker, “so if it’s drawn up properly, you can get six doses out, which gives us 200 extra doses.”

Which Baker said is excellent, but the clinic ended up running out of syringes.

“Used everything that could be used at our health department on Saturday. Because we were about a hundred short,” Baker said.

However, they do not intend on repeating that mistake this weekend, “this time we’ve prepared ahead, we have extra ordered, Jordan Valley has extra ordered so that we won’t run out,” Baker said, “and I believe the state has adjusted those statements to account for the additional 200, so it shouldn’t happen anymore to any of the providers.”

She also mentioned the clinic needs volunteers, “we are still needing a few, so people aren’t working long shifts, you can get people shorter shifts. And not exhaust them,” Baker said.

The next dose the clinic will receive will be the second dose for people who have already been vaccinated.

The next time they get another supply of first doses is expected to be the end of February 2021.