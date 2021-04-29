SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More than 90,000 Greene County residents are partially vaccinated, which is nearly 39% of the eligible population.

More than 32% are fully vaccinated, which includes approximately 75,000 people.

If you still need to get vaccinated, there are several opportunities to do so.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is giving out first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine on April 30. Individuals can call 417-874-1211 to schedule a shot.

On Saturday, May 1, people can get vaccinated at the Library Center or the Library Station. Register for those vaccinations through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator.

On May 1 and 2, people can get vaccinated at ArtsFest. Jordan Valley will set up its mobile vaccine clinic and is only accepting walk-ups.