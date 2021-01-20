Gov. Parson is activating the Missouri National Guard to help with administering COVID-19 vaccines

COVID Vaccine Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson announced Wednesday that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard will work together to distribute vaccines across the state.

In a press conference Wednesday, Parson said there will be a mass vaccination team assigned to each of the Missouri State Highway Patrol regions.

“Each team will have the capability to administer as many as 2,500 doses per day,” Gov. Parson tweeted.

Parson says the National Guard has already begun the process of securing vaccination sites and will start administering them by the end of the month.

Gov. Parson also tweeted that the state has administered over 265,000 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now