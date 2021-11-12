Gifts cards and $15,000 worth of prizes available for those who get vaccinated at upcoming events

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is offering big prizes for those who get vaccinated at upcoming vaccine events.

This holiday season, SPS and CFO join the Health Department in the fight against COVID-19 to offer prizes for people who receive their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Finish Strong 417 Winter Vaccine Events. pic.twitter.com/gD7TwKNZ1j — S-GC Health Dept. (@SGCHD) November 12, 2021

According to the Health Department, each person taking the step to become fully vaccinated by getting a first or second dose at the events will receive a $50 gift card. Participants will also be entered into a drawing to win $15,000 in prizes donated by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

Prizes include:

PlayStation 5

Apple iPad

Backyard Discovery Playset

Season passes to Silver Dollar City, White Water and Wonders of Wildlife.

And more.

The available vaccine events will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on November 20 and December 11. at either Williams Elementary and at 1425 E. Battlefield Road, where the Health Department has been vaccinating residents.

“Everyone over five years of age is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Winter Vaccine Events. Booster doses will also be available for people in the community who are eligible for a booster. Individuals who are unsure of their eligibility or if a booster dose is recommended for them can use the Booster Eligibility Questionnaire for guidance,” the Health Department says.

The Health Department says those who receive their first dose on November 20 will be eligible for their second dose on December 11 and will be considered fully vaccinated just in time for Christmas.

Springfield Public Schools and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks are partnering with the Health Department for these vaccine events.