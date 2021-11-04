Freeman Health Begins Scheduling Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccinations

JOPLIN, Mo. – Children ages 5 to 11 can now be scheduled for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine through Freeman Health System this month at vaccine clinics in the Joplin area. This will be done in two doses, with the second one being administered 21 days after the first at the Freeman Business Center at 3220 McClelland Blvd.

According to a press release, Two first-dose clinics are planned for Wednesday, November 17, from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm and Saturday, November 20, from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm. Second-dose appointments are made at the same time and will take place December 8 from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm and December 11 from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm. The pediatric vaccine clinics will be staffed with pediatric nurses as vaccinators. A Freeman pediatrician will be available to observe.

Rae Stites, Freeman Director of Provider-Based Clinical Operations, says “We are grateful for our pediatricians and their teams who will offer a high level of expertise to answer parents’ questions…This staff works regularly with children and will provide a great comfort level for them and their parents. We scheduled the clinics after school hours and on Saturday to make them more convenient for families. We have learned through the COVID vaccination process that delivering the vaccine in a mass clinic setting is the most efficient way to give the vaccine without waste. Each vial contains vaccine for up to ten shots.”

Parents can make an appointment by calling 417.502.SHOT. Online self-scheduling will soon be available at freemanhealth.com/service/covid-19.