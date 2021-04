SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — You can get a free transit ride to the Springfield Mega Vaccination event on April 8 and 9.

City Utilities said individuals can ride Line five or twelve to Missouri State University during the event to get a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

To sign up for the event at the university, register online or call 417-784-1211.

More information can be found on the transits on City Utilities’ website.

