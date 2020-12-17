CoxHealth shares details on COVID-19 Moderna vaccine rollout plan if approved

SPRINGFIELD, Mo,- Medical leaders at CoxHealth shared their COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan for healthcare workers if the vaccine is approved.

Cox CEO Steve Edwards said during a press conference Thursday that the hospital hopes to roll out the Moderna vaccine at 5 p.m. Monday, December 21.

Edwards says rolling out the vaccine on that day will be a sign of hope for people since it is the same day as the Bethlehem Star.

CoxHealth has about 7,000 vaccines coming in the first ten days throughout the CoxHealth system. The hospital system says the system staff of 12,500 can sign up to get the vaccine being reviewed by the FDA this afternoon.

Edwards says 5,000 employees have signed up already, anticipating that the vaccine does get approved. Edwards says state health officials have not released a plan on releasing vaccines to the general public, and he thinks CoxHealth clinics will play a role in helping the public get vaccinated.

“The most lethal part of this disease may still be ahead of us,” Edwards said.

Dr. Robin Trotman shared that even after people get vaccinated, they still have to follow public safety guidelines. He says that right now, there is no good evidence that says you can stop following the guidelines.

Dr. Trotman says the first dose of the vaccine is to prime the immune system, and the second dose is to boost protection from COVID-19.