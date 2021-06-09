CoxHealth schedules pop-up vaccination clinics for children

NIXA, Mo. — CoxHealth is setting up three vaccination clinics for school-aged children.

According to the healthcare system, vaccinations will include DTaP and Tdap (Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis); Polio; MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella); Varicella (Chickenpox); Meningitis; HPV (Human Papillomavirus); and Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B.

The vaccinations will be given from the CARE mobile in three different locations:

June 14: CoxHealth Nixa Clinic, 7 – 11 a.m.

June 24: CoxHealth Ozark Clinic, 1 – 6 p.m.

June 28: CoxHealth Center Chesterfield, 7 – 11 a.m.

Patients must have immunization records, insurance information, and be with a parent or guardian.

There is no cost for children who are uninsured and they don’t have to be a CoxHealth patient.

Appointments are required and can be set up by calling 417-269-INFO.