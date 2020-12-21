CoxHealth receives Moderna vaccine across the medical system

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The CoxHealth system received almost all of its Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon.

According to CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards, Branson received 700 vaccines, and Monett received around 100. Edwards says Springfield’s shipment of 6,300 vaccines will most likely arrive Tuesday morning.

“Today is an exciting day, in that we’ve got our first deliveries of the Moderna vaccine. They first showed up in Branson and in Monett. We got a 700 allotment in Branson and 100 allotment in Monett. And we’re anticipating the bigger allotment in Springfield. In total, it should be 7,000. It’s not arrived today; we actually don’t think it will arrive now until 10:30, likely tomorrow,” said Edwards.

Some vaccines are being transported from Branson to Springfield to get crucial hospital staff vaccinated tonight. Edwards says Cox South planned to do 300 vaccinations Monday night, but they are adjusting because the shipment has not arrived.

Edwards said nearly half of the 12,000 employees in the CoxHealth network have signed up for the vaccine.

“We can be patient; we can wait a day, we’re excited for it coming. We’ll get our rural hospitals going almost the same time, and it’s a logistical challenge for the government we understand that, but we’re looking forward to outing vaccines in people’s arms tonight,” he said.

He gave a COVID-19 case update Monday during a press briefing saying across the system; there are around 130 COVID-19 patients.

“It’s an emotional time for us. Our nurses are worn out; they’re exhausted, they’re running on adrenaline. I remember reading that in a survival situation, if you’re lost in the woods or your plane crashes on a mountain, your best tool in your toolset is hope. And this certainly provides hope,” Edwards said.

Cox Medical Center in Branson shared photos of the arrival of the Moderna vaccine on Facebook.

“Like tonight’s Christmas star, the contents of this box bring us tremendous hope! Hope for a happier, healthier new year for all of us and all of you… our friends and neighbors,” the post stated.

Branson will begin vaccinating staff Monday evening.