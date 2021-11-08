CoxHealth now offering COVID vaccines for kids 5 and up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – CoxHealth announced Monday that it is offering COVID-19 vaccines for children ages five and older.

We are now scheduling COVID vaccinations for kids ages 5-11. A pediatric clinic is scheduled in Springfield tomorrow; you can register for it, or another time or location throughout the region, by calling 417-269-1300. https://t.co/wVwQkYCiNb — CoxHealth (@CoxHealth) November 8, 2021

“We are pleased to see this expansion of COVID-19 vaccinations for younger children, as we believe this will make a significant difference in protecting their health,” says Dr. Kofi Asare-Bawuah, medical director of Pediatrics at CoxHealth. “COVID vaccinations have been found to be extremely safe and effective, and the benefits far outweigh any risks, which are very rare. For many years, vaccinations have been found to be a wonderful tool in the fight against disease – helping protect individuals and our collective community – and ones for COVID-19 are no different.”

Cox will hold a vaccination clinic in Springfield Tuesday, November 9, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cox says registration is required; parents and guardians can schedule appointments by calling 417-269-1300.

There will be more appointments available soon at CoxHealth locations in Springfield, Branson, Lamar and Monett.

Children can also get vaccinated at Walgreens, Walmart and Sam’s Club, Mercy Springfield, and Jordan Valley Community Health Center.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department also has a clinic at 1425 E Battlefield Rd.