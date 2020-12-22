CoxHealth in Springfield receives more COVID-19 vaccines

This photo is courtesy of CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards announced on Twitter more shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived at Cox South.

Large allotment of vaccine has arrived at the loading docks at Cox South. pic.twitter.com/VmjbCydR1B — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) December 22, 2020

CoxHealth in Springfield was expecting a 6,300 allotment arriving sometime Monday but Edwards said due to the number of vaccines that it would arrive Tuesday morning, Dec. 22, 2020.

Cox Branson received 700 allotment while Cox Monett received 100 allotment.

On Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, CoxHealth in Springfield and Branson administered the first Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in the Ozarks.

