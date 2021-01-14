CoxHealth in Springfield launches survey to which patients qualify for Phase 1B

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- With the news of Missouri releasing its next phase of COVID-19 vaccines, CoxHealth is working to see where patients fall on the list.

According to a press release, Cox will be launching a survey to see which patients in category 1B of the state’s prioritization structure are interested in receiving the vaccine.

“This survey is designed for CoxHealth patients, and is available through the patient portal on CoxHealth.com. Completing this survey does not register participants to receive the vaccine, nor guarantee a spot or prioritization, but it will allow us to know your interest. We will also be reaching out to patients through various messaging channels when registration is available to them,” the press release states.

Cox says to have patience in the coming months as health care organizations will be vaccinating patients in fluctuating periods. There may be times when some entities have vaccines, while others have to pause while additional supplies arrive.