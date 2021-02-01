Cox and Mercy selected by state officials to serve as high vaccination sites

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has announced a list of Missouri hospitals that have been chosen to help administer vaccine rollouts.

The release states hospitals around Missouri will receive just over half of the state’s weekly vaccine allocation through February.

“We are committed to fairly allocating doses in regions throughout the state and working with vaccinators to ensure efficient administration of the vaccine,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our partnership with the selected hospitals will help provide the consistency needed for effective planning of high-volume vaccine clinics to occur at the local level.”

The hospitals were chosen by having the capability to administer 5,000 vaccines per week. The allocation for each hospital will be proportional to the regional population.

“Weekly vaccine delivery from the federal allocation will rotate between the groups of identified hospitals and partners shown below to reduce the burden on individual organizations and extend the geographic reach of the effort,” DHSS says.

The release states that Missouri is committing about 53 percent of weekly allocations to selected hospitals. Approximately 23 percent will be devoted to regional mass vaccination events in partnership with local vaccine implementation teams and the Missouri National Guard. Eight percent of the vaccines will be sent to local public health agencies, and federally qualified health centers will receive another 8 percent.

Below is a table of what hospitals were chosen and when they will be administering vaccines.

“Our plan continues to remain focused on saving lives and fair distribution to ensure accessibility no matter where in the state you live,” said Dr. Randall Williams, Department of Health and Senior Services Director. “We believe this approach will help safely get vaccines in arms throughout the state as efficiently as possible.”

CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards tweeted that Cox will receive 5,700 vaccines every other week starting this week.