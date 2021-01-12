COVID-19 vaccine reserve going to the states, Missouri Governor plans to use it in next phase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Trump administration announced it will be shifting gears to speed up the supply of COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Millions of doses originally reserved to ensure second dose supply would be available will be released to states so they can start vaccinating people 65 years or older.

Health officials said releasing the reserved doses will practically double the supply, but its still up to each state to plan who these new doses will go to.

On Monday, Jan. 11, 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been distributed to U.S. states and territories and 150,000 of the doses have been administered.

Governor Mike Parson said the numbers don’t include CVS and Walgreens’ task to inoculate residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Missouri is still in Phase 1A of its vaccination plan, which includes about 300,000 hospital workers, long term care facility staff and residents.

Gov. Parson said Missouri expects to complete Phase 1A by the end of January despite delays at the federal level.

The Trump administration’s new strategy brings more hope that timeline will be possible.

On Jan. 12, U.S. Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar announced the federal government will no longer hold back millions of doses, ones previously reserved to ensure the second dose.

Azar also instructed states to immediately start vaccinating the next group on the priority scale. In Missouri, the next people in the scale would be those in Phase 1B.

Phase 1B prioritizes 3 million people: high-risk individuals, essential workers and those 65 years of age and older.

Essential workers include:

first responders

childcare staff and teachers

water, wastewater, and energy workers

critical manufacturing staff

those in the food and agricultural industries

Hear what the Taney County Health Department has to say about the vaccine reserve release on KOLR10 at 6 p.m.