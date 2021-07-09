COVID-19 vaccine opportunities in Springfield

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hospitals continue to see a surge in patients because of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

As of Thursday, July 8, 192 patients were being treated for COVID-19 at Springfield hospitals, according to health officials. Compared to last month on June 9, 92 individuals were being treated. Currently, there are 70 people in the ICU.

The younger generation is particularly being impacted by the Delta variant. Cases in individuals ages 0-4 increased 203% from June 21-July 4 compared to the previous two weeks.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is encouraging everyone 12 or older to get vaccinated.

Vaccination opportunities for the week of July 12-18:

Monday, July 12

James River Church West (JVCHC) – 3953 W. Farm Road 168 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Tuesday, July 13

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (SGCHD) – 220 W. Farm Road 182 from 8-10 a.m. The vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

James River Church North (JVCHC) – 3225 N. Farm Road 123 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Woodfield Park Apartments (SGCHD) – 2759 E. Pythian from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Oakwood Place Apartments, Republic (SGCHD) – 810 N. Oakwood Ave, Republic from 6-7 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Wednesday, July 14

Strafford Senior Center (JVCHC) – 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford from 8-10 a.m. The vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Westside Health Department (SGCHD) – 660 S. Scenic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

James River Church Ozark (JVCHC) – 6100 N. 19th St., Ozark from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Price Cutter (SGCHD) – 712 W. Commercial St. from 3-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Thursday, July 15

Springfield Fire Station #1 (SGCHD) – 720 E. Grand from 1-4 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Friday, July 16

Asian World Market (JVCHC) – 2904 S. Campbell Ave. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Hotel Vandivort (SGCHD) – 305 E. Walnut St. from 1-3 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Price Cutter (SGCHD) – 1831 W. Kearney from 3-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Saturday, July 17

Dickerson Park Zoo (SGCHD) – 1401 W. Norton from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Hope and Anchor Church (JVCHC) – 2216 W. College St. from 9-11 a.m. The vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Farmers Market of the Ozarks (SGCHD) – 2144 E. Republic Rd. from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

C-Street Farmers Market (JVCHC) – 321 E. Commercial St. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

These opportunities are in addition to the recurring vaccination clinics at Jordan Valley Community Health Center’s Benton Clinic. Jordan Valley is offering walk-in vaccinations for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with extended hours on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaccines are also available by appointment or walk-in through CoxHealth and Mercy in Springfield.