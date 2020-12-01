Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

COVID-19 vaccine could be in Missouri as early as Dec. 15, 2020

COVID Vaccine Updates

by: Bryce Derrickson

Vials of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate BNT162b2 are sorted at a Pfizer facility in Puurs, Belgium in an undated still image from video. Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Department of Health and Senior Services has confirmed a COVID-19 vaccine could be in Missouri by Dec. 15, according to Jefferson City bureau reporter Emily Manley.

The vaccine arrival date in Missouri will depend on if the FDA approves Pfizer’s Emergency Use Authorization.

The first shipment will be around 50,000 doses.

“I think we are safe to say, if all goes as planned with Pfizer’s progress, Missouri hopes to see its first doses in the next 2-3 weeks,” Kelli Jones Director of Communications for Missouri Governor Mike Parson said.

