COVID-19 vaccine boosters now available in Springfield for all adults

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., on Sept. 14, 2021. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will now be taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults.

The state of Missouri’s booster approval follows the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency authorization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) unanimous decision to endorse the booster for all adults.

Vaccine boosters available are the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The Health Department says adults who choose between Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna should wait at least six months after their second dose to receive the booster. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need to wait two months after their immunization before getting a booster. The booster does not have to be the same brand as the vaccine received originally.

Following state approval on Friday, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is ready to begin taking appointments for Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all individuals 18 and up. — S-GC Health Dept. (@SGCHD) November 22, 2021

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will offer boosters at its vaccination clinic at 1425 E. Battlefield by appointment only beginning this week.

The Health Department says due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the vaccine clinic will be closed Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26. Residents can book booster appointments here or call 417-874-1211.