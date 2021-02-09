COVID-19 vaccination events scheduled in Southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A COVID-19 Vaccination Center is scheduled to happen in Stone and Taney County.
“We are thankful for the Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri National Guard, SEMA, and our local partners for their continued efforts,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. “Supply continues to be a limiting factor, but these mass vaccination events have been a great help in getting more vaccines into the arms of Missourians.”
The details for the vaccination centers in Southwest Missouri are listed below:
- Kimberling City
- Location: First Baptist Church
- Address: 161 Heavens Way, Kimberling City, MO 65686
- Date: Feb. 12.
- Time: from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Branson
- Location: Branson School Activity Center
- Address: 935 Buchanan Rd. Branson, MO 65616
- Date: Feb. 13.
- Time: from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Governor Parson said the Department of Health and Senior Services announced it will partner with different Missouri hospitals in each region to distribute more vaccines.
Missouri, according to the governor, is giving approximately 53% of vaccine allocations to selected hospitals, 23% to regional mass vaccination events and 24% to local public health agencies, federally qualified health centers and other enrolled community providers.
According to the website, information is still pending on the upcoming events in Southwest Missouri but can still register online.
You can see more scheduled events on the Missouri Vaccine Navigator.