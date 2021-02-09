COVID-19 vaccination events scheduled in Southwest Missouri

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2020 file photo The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 is seen at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho. State and federal court judges and staffers are getting access to some of Idaho’s limited doses of coronavirus vaccine even though they are not on the state’s vaccine priority list. Workers with the U.S. District Courts in Boise were offered vaccinations on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, as were some Ada County Courthouse employees. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A COVID-19 Vaccination Center is scheduled to happen in Stone and Taney County.

“We are thankful for the Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri National Guard, SEMA, and our local partners for their continued efforts,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. “Supply continues to be a limiting factor, but these mass vaccination events have been a great help in getting more vaccines into the arms of Missourians.”

The details for the vaccination centers in Southwest Missouri are listed below:

Kimberling City Location: First Baptist Church Address: 161 Heavens Way, Kimberling City, MO 65686 Date: Feb. 12. Time: from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Branson Location: Branson School Activity Center Address: 935 Buchanan Rd. Branson, MO 65616 Date: Feb. 13. Time: from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Governor Parson said the Department of Health and Senior Services announced it will partner with different Missouri hospitals in each region to distribute more vaccines.

Missouri, according to the governor, is giving approximately 53% of vaccine allocations to selected hospitals, 23% to regional mass vaccination events and 24% to local public health agencies, federally qualified health centers and other enrolled community providers.

According to the website, information is still pending on the upcoming events in Southwest Missouri but can still register online.

You can see more scheduled events on the Missouri Vaccine Navigator.